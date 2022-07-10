Proposed pay raises for members of the Rome City Commission and school board are up for discussion Monday night.
City Commissioners are slated to hold a first reading on an amendment to the charter that would increase their annual salary to $12,000, from the current $8,400 a year. The designated mayor, who gets 10% more, would be paid $13,200. School board pay also would rise.
The increases would not take effect until the term following the next regular city elections, scheduled for November 2023.
Commissioners hold their pre-meeting caucus at 5 p.m. and start their business meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
Among the other items on the agenda is the first of three public hearings on the 2022 millage rate. Plans are to cut the city’s levy for maintenance and operations by 0.151 mills.
At the proposed rate of 27.276 mills — which includes an unchanged rate of 17.45 mills to fund the school system — the tax on a $125,000 property would drop to $1,363 from $1,371.
However, property values have risen overall so most people will see a slight increase in their bill. In addition to Monday night, hearings are set for 10 a.m. Thursday and 6:30 p.m. July 25, after which the board will set the rate.
Also on Monday, commissioners are expected to approve the return of a 3-acre tract of land to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority.
The undeveloped swath on the north side of Brookwood Drive in West Rome Village is in a flood plain. The city bought it years ago with federal emergency funds to ensure it remains undeveloped.
The housing authority wants to put in a playground, possibly with a splash pad, and the city’s Redevelopment Committee has recommended approval for that purpose.