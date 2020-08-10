Rome City Commissioners adopted a new policy Monday that requires all members to turn off their cellphones during a meeting.
The vote was 7 to 2, with Commissioners Mark Cochran and Wendy Davis opposed. Mayor Bill Collins and Commissioners Craig McDaniel, Jim Bojo, Sundai Stevenson, Bonny Askew, Randy Quick and Jamie Doss voted to support the measure.
“I am not going to stop letting the public know what we’re doing,” Davis said.
Cochran said a cellphone could be a useful tool to get background information during a discussion of various issues.
However, City Attorney Andy Davis reminded the panel that they are often called on to decide issues, such as rezonings, where they can’t allow anything not presented during an open hearing to sway their vote.
The commissioners are allowed to use their city issue iPads during meetings, but the devices are not to be used for outside communications.
Quick said he’d been to several Georgia Municipal Association training events where speakers repeatedly advised commissioners to put away their personal electronics during meetings.
Doss said the policy is designed to protect commissioners, since anything they do during a meeting could be subject to an Open Records Act request.
“We should have done this a long time ago,” Doss said.
Collins said commissioners who violate the policy could face ethics-related charges.
In other actions Monday:
Northwest Georgia Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio gave the board an update on the local coronavirus situation.
“I believe this pandemic is going to be with us for a long time,” he said during the caucus presentation.
Asked about delaying activities such as school sports, Voccio said he doesn’t think anything would be different a month or six weeks from now.
City Manager Sammy Rich also briefed the board on plans to install two public use electric vehicle fast charging stations at the Forum River Center.
The project is in conjunction with Georgia Power. There will be no cost to the city or county for the installation.
The stations will be in two of the parking spaces in the small strip lot between West First Street and the Town Green.
Commissioners also agreed to a variance on the food-to-drink ratio at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The facility wants to pour beer, wine and liquor at special events, or perhaps following adult league play in the future.
The liquor ordinance requires license holders to generate half of their revenue from the sale of food. The Tennis Center will be able to use the sales of tennis-related items in addition to food to meet the 50% requirement.