The City of Rome is increasing measures for the health and safety of our staff and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Rome is closing public access to all non-emergency facilities effective March 16, 2020. The closures will remain in effect through March 29, 2020, at which time the situation will be re-evaluated.

All essential city operations and staff including Police, Fire, Water/Sewer, Sanitation, and key infrastructure will continue functioning. Emergency services will continue.

City of Rome Transit will operate all regular services at this time. However, officials ask riders to please practice CDC-recommended hygiene and germ-spread prevention techniques and social distancing. 

Although public access is restricted, all city departments can be reached via phone.

Water Billing can accept payments by phone, mail or online: https://www.romefloyd.com/pay-water-bill.

Building Inspection will be able to take payments and issue permits by phone.

For non-emergency questions, the public can reach the appropriate department at the phone numbers listed below: 

City Manager’s Office: 706-236-4400

City Clerk’s Office: 706-236-4460 (Business License and facility rental)

Municipal Court: 706-236-5150 or 706-236-4462

Finance Department: 706-236-4420

Technology Services: 706-236-4445 or 706-236-4446

Purchasing: 706-236-4410

Water Billing: 706-236-4440 or 706-236-4441

HR/Risk Management: 706-236-4450 or 706-236-4452

Building Inspection: 706-236-4480 or 706-236-4481

Fire Department: 706-236-4500

Police Department: 706-238-5101 or 706-238-5111

Police Records: 706-238-5155 or 706-238-5154

Public Works: 706-236-4585 or 706-236-4466

Street Department: 706-378-3859

Engineering: 706-378-3846

Cemetery: 706-236-4534

Landfill: 706-291-4512

Solid Waste: 706-236-4580

Transit: 706-236-4523 or 706-236-5036 or 706-236-5038

Water/Sewer Operations: 706-236-4560, Emergency After-Hours 706-236-4527

Filter Plant: 706-236-4527

Water Reclamation Facility: 706-236-4526

Downtown Development/Parking:706-236-4477

Planning/Zoning: 706-236-5022

The public can also utilize the myRome app to connect directly with city staff. The app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

The city will continue posting updates on the City Facebook page www.facebook.com/CityofRomeGA and the City website, https://www.romefloyd.com/coronavirus-updates.

