While test scores, enrollment numbers and graduation rates from 2020 showed a significant dip -- which Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic -- board members said they were pleased with upticks in most areas during 2021.
SAT scores improved from an average of 1,069 to 1,100, well ahead of state and national numbers, Byars reported during a Rome Board of Education retreat at the Sheraton Hotel in Atlanta Tuesday. ACT scores also improved from an average score of 19.8 to 21.3.
For the most part graduation rates remained flat, with the exception of students with learning disabilities. Byars said 2020 had a worrisome percentage in the low 70s. However, 2021 saw that number climb to 88%.
Measures of Academic Progress, MAP testing, for Fall 2021 showed less of a drop off in reading than anticipated, Byars said. Retention rates in math fell slightly, but he said he expects a turnaround in the coming school year.
“The next few years are going to be extremely challenging,” Byars said. “The impact (of the pandemic) is going to be with us for a while. We have our work cut out for us because of the impact of the last two years. We have a lot of work to do to make sure our children are going to be prepared for college work after graduating Rome High School.”
Parapros are expected to be added to all K-2 classrooms city-wide. The schools will look to use more digital resources as well. Byars also mentioned that afterschool and tutoring programs will be expanded at all schools.
“We’ve got to be aggressive on these issues and be ready to shift if we have to,” Byars said.
Student vaccination partnership
Byars told board of education members the school system will partner with Atrium Health Floyd on a campaign to encourage 5- to 11-year-old-students to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Vaccines for children under 12 were first made available in Floyd County on Nov. 8. Byars said the goal of the campaign is to inform parents of locations where the vaccine is available, why their children should get the vaccine and the benefits of getting the vaccine.
“As part of that, we’re hoping to get our clinic at the College and Career Academy as one of those locations," Byars said during the board retreat Tuesday. "We have shied away from doing an event ourselves at the schools. We don’t want a room full of 5- to 11-year-olds crying because they’re getting a shot. We encourage them to go to their doctors and other places where the vaccine is available.”
Atrium Health Floyd and Harbin Clinic offer vaccines for young children by appointment only. To schedule an appointment with Atrium Health Floyd, call 706-509-5000. For appointments at Harbin Clinic, call 888-427-2461.
Walgreens Pharmacy at 701 Martha Berry Highway and the CVS Pharmacy located at 911 Shorter Ave. also offer the vaccine. Appointments are preferred and can be scheduled online at Walgreens.com or CVS.com.
At any vaccination location, a date of birth must be provided for proof of eligibility and a parent or guardian must accompany the child receiving the vaccine.
“Would we be able to know which students received the vaccine?” Board Member Elaina Beeman asked.
“We can ask but they don’t have to tell us,” Byars said. “We do know that at least 60% of our staff are vaccinated.”