Plans to alleviate overcrowding in nearly all Rome elementary schools hinges on the education local option sales tax vote on the Tuesday ballot.
The proposal is to build a new Rome Middle School across the highway from the Rome High School campus. Dawn Williams, assistant superintendent, said that West End Elementary and East Central Elementary are well over capacity — and the other four elementary schools are currently at capacity.
West End and East Central installed mobile classrooms in trailers to reduce the overcrowding, but both schools rapidly outgrew them.
Williams said East Central is projected to grow even more due to new housing being built in the area.
The current plan, if approved by voters, is to construct a new multi-level middle school building that will house sixth- seventh- and eighth-graders.
Removing sixth grade from the elementary schools will greatly reduce their capacity problems, Williams said.
“It will empty out a set of classrooms as well, so it will give them a little bit of breathing room for new growth to come,” she said.
On the ballot is an ask to extend through March 31, 2029, the current ELOST — a 1-cent sales tax that goes directly to the school systems. The Rome City and Floyd County systems have a revenue-sharing agreement in place.
Though the board is phasing out the current Rome Middle School building and the former North Heights facility, to maximize state funding, this alone is not enough to fund construction, Superintendent Lou Byars said.
If the ELOST fails, the middle school project will have to be delayed until they examine what voters want and try again in 2023, he said.