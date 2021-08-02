The Rome City School Board voted 4-3 Monday morning to adopt a three tiered pandemic response approach which will not require students and staff to wear masks as they return to school Thursday.
While face coverings won't be required initially, according to the school system's plan, if a small outbreak occurs that would change.
"If we see an outbreak in a school of five people, like Main Elementary for example, then we will implement masks," RCS Superintendent Lou Byars told the board when unveiling the proposal.
As students return on Thursday the school will be at Phase One: masks recommended but not required, meals taken in the cafeteria and visitors allowed on a limited basis.
However, the school system would then move to Phase Two if there was an outbreak -- termed as 1% of the total school population -- at that particular school. Phase Two entails required masking indoors and on school buses, students would take meals in the classrooms and visitors to the school campus will be restricted.
Phase Three could entail a number of things, Byars said, "any additional changes per school or district will be made as needed based on COVID-19 data."
School board member Dr. Melissa Davis, a pediatrician, proposed that the school system go toward mandatory face coverings instead of adopting the proposal.
"I need the board members and community to understand the game has changed," Davis told the board. She said the ability for the Delta variant of COVID-19 to spread was much greater than previous versions of the virus.
Board members Faith Collins, Jill Fisher, Will Byington and Alvin Jackson voted to adopt the three tiered approach and against the motion to begin the school year with a masking requirement. Davis, Elania Beeman and John Uldrick voted for the requirement and against the three tiered approach.