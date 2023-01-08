Rome City Commissioners will tour the Rome Middle School building as part of their pre-meeting caucus on Monday as discussions continue about the funding for a new RMS building.
Some commissioners have expressed reservations about a plan for the city to back bonds that would fund $103 million of the $119 million price tag of the middle school. The other $16 million would be paid through state capital outlay funds.
The current plan is to repay bonds, and the significant interest accrued, over 20 years using funds from four education SPLOST measures, if they are approved by voters.
There are several items at issue. The existing school is built for 700 students and now has 1,100. While the expansion of the current building has been brought up as a potential workaround, there are still space and traffic issues that would need to be worked out.
During their regular meeting, the board also will choose commissioners to take on the roles of mayor and mayor pro-tem for the year. Those roles are currently held by Sundai Stevenson and Mark Cochran, respectively.
Each is chosen from sitting commissioners by a majority vote from the commission.
On second reading is a special use permit request that could pave the way for Rome’s first-ever cryptomining operation. The proposal was tabled at the December meeting.
Among the concerns: The system uses ventilation through exhaust fans that make a lot of noise. Applicant Olivia Wang has said sound dampeners would reduce the noise to a level below the current baseline background noise in the area.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval with two conditions. The first would be the installation of sound dampening walls to keep the noise within the property. The second is that a vegetative buffer of evergreen trees of no less than 6 feet be installed and maintained along all property lines.