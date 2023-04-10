An irregular absence from the Rome City Commission caucus on Monday was described as a discussion regarding personnel.
Mayor Sundai Stevenson and Commissioners Bonny Askew and Bill Collins as well as City Manager Sammy Rich and City Attorney Frank Beacham met in closed session during much of the time allotted for the caucus.
While the meeting is irregular, without a quorum it is legal. Stevenson later said they met to discuss a personnel item and took no action.
The caucus, scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., officially began at 6 p.m. During the half-hour left before the regular meeting, commissioners picked up a SPLOST discussion that began last week during a called meeting.
One of the points of that discussion concerns the city’s share of SPLOST collections.
The city is asking that their portion not be capped. That means if revenue goes above the projection, the city would get a share of those funds. Rich said Floyd County’s share is not capped so the county is still collecting from the current SPLOST while Rome and Cave Spring are not.
Commissioners also removed a broadband project for the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Envision Center from the list of projects proposed for the upcoming package. The reason is that the city cannot legally fulfill the request, which appeared to be an annual payment rather than a capital project.
“If it’s paying for a service fee, that would be troubling for us from a SPLOST perspective,” Rich said.
Chulio Hills
Another project, the expansion of sewer and sidewalks for the Chulio Hills subdivision was pulled from the list by the applicant, but it may continue in another form.
Residents told the Rome Water and Sewer Committee they did not want the connection to be a SPLOST project, saying they need a timely fix. But the committee recommended the funding come from SPLOST rather than the utility itself.
Commissioner Elaina Beeman recused herself from the discussion because she owns property in the subdivision. Collins, who also owns property there, asked the city attorney if recusal is necessary. Commissioner Craig McDaniel noted that he and others had recused themselves in similar situations, and suggested Collins do so as well. Collins appeared to be resistant to the idea but no action was taken.
“This has been an ongoing issue for 35 to 40 years and it needs to be resolved,” Askew said about the Chulio Hills infrastructure project.
There appeared to be an agreement to add the project to a $10 million SPLOST ask from water department, instead of listing it separately. The estimated cost to extend sewer to Chulio Hills would be around $3.2 million, bringing the total water and sewer item to $13.2 million if that proposal is accepted.
Several residents of Chulio Hills spoke during the regular city commission meeting. Before a person representing that group spoke, Collins requested to speak.
“Because the neighborhood lies in both the city and county... the city will make the ask to complete the sewer project,” Collins said. “This is the first and only Black subdivision that has been developed in the county in over 30 years.”
Remaining vague, Collins told those in attendance that the issue could be taken care of with SPLOST funds.
“We don’t want to wait on the SPLOST, we want this now rather than later,” Chulio Hills resident Yashika Pitts told commissioners.
“You’re asking this community to vote for or support a SPLOST for some of those items they may not agree with,” Rev. Terrell Shields said, and likened the SPLOST ask to a scam as far as the neighborhood was concerned. “We’ve done other things for other communities quick, fast and in a hurry, and now we’re asking for the same.”
The residents said promises were made by the city to add a sewer connection when it was annexed decades ago. Pastor Kevin Brown said making it a SPLOST proposal is an “empty process,” adding that they’ve continued to pay their taxes while waiting.
“Understanding that this problem still exists, there are members of this committee right now that can make this change,” Brown said. “I pray that you all reconsider what these folks have proposed here tonight.”
Lastly, Northwest Georgia Housing Authority Executive Director Sandra Hudson said there have been continuing and costly issues regarding septic tanks in the neighborhood for years.
“Why should we wait 5 or 6 more years for the SPLOST,” Hudson asked.
Cochran investigation
Two people spoke in defense of City Commissioner Mark Cochran. Penny Evans-Plant said she felt that Cochran had done nothing that should have risen to an investigation during a Jan. 23 city commission meeting.
In that meeting, Cochran challenged procedures used by the Rome engineering department. He stated those procedures led to the delay and eventual change in a development on North Broad Street Extension and alluded to other similar issues.
After that discussion, several members of the department filed complaints against him. A law firm hired to investigate those complaints submitted a report stating that Cochran had exceeded his authority.
Another person, Vincent Mendes, said that Cochran is an elected representative of the people and should voice his concerns.
“I saw a commissioner asking why progress on a building is going slowly,” Mendes said. “If a commissioner can’t ask questions in a forum such as this... where exactly is our voice, where is our vote?”
He also said the approximately $17,000 charged by a law firm to investigate complaints concerning Cochran’s comments at the Jan. 23 meeting was exorbitant.
“I thought this was an egregious waste of money,” Mendes.