As a long time member of the Georgia Democratic Party, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis will have the opportunity to cast an Electoral College vote for President-elect Joe Biden next month.
She is one of 16 Democratic electors from all across the state of Georgia. Some are city officials, like Davis, and others are state legislators, like State Rep. Calvin Smyre of Columbus. The rest of Georgia’s delegates are veteran party members or emerging leaders, such as Young Democrats of Georgia President Rachel Paule.
After looking through some records, Davis didn’t find anyone else from the Rome-Floyd area who was an elector for the Democratic Party at the Electoral College, possibly making her the first from this community.
Davis has been a member of the Democratic National Committee since 2012, making her one of the senior members of the state’s democratic leadership. She is also currently the longest serving Georgia DNC member.
When putting together the Electoral College, each political party puts together a slate of 16 electors — representative of the 14 congressional representatives and two senate seats — for the presidential election.
Once the popular vote is cast, the majority winner’s party sends their 16 electors to Atlanta to officially cast the electoral college vote for Georgia.
“So on Dec. 14, we’ll meet somewhere in Atlanta and cast the 16 votes to determine who will become president and vice president,” Davis said.
According to Davis, the Georgia Democratic Party executive committee voted on the 16 people to serve on the electoral college from a list of members.
“Our leadership tried very hard to make sure it was geographically representative of our state,” she said.
Those who are nominated then travel to the state capital during the qualifying period in March to qualify and officially become a member of the Electoral College.
When Davis found out she was one of the 16 electors back in February, she felt very honored, but wasn’t sure if she was actually going to be able to cast the vote.
“It still seemed like a little bit of a stretch to think that we would actually be the ones to get to vote so all 16 of us are pretty excited to cast those votes and be part of the 535 people to pick the president and vice president,” she said.