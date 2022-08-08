The Rome City Commission passed a charter amendment Monday night increasing the salary of commissioners, and school board members, in a split 5-4 vote.
Commissioners Jim Bojo, Jamie Doss, Randy Quick and Craig McDaniel voted against the measure with Bill Collins, Bonny Askew, Mark Cochran and Elaina Beeman voting in favor. Mayor Sundai Stevenson cast the tie-breaking ‘yes’ vote.
The measure will raise the annual pay of commissioners to $12,000 from the current $8,400, which has been in place since the late 1990s. The change will take effect in January 2024, the term following the next regularly scheduled city elections in November 2023.
The amendment includes the 10% premium for the commission chair — the mayor — to compensate for extra duties. The pay for that position, elected annually by the board, will rise to $13,200 a year.
“It’s been more than 25 years since this commission has received any type of pay increase, same with the school board,” Collins said, prior to the vote. “It’s something that should have been done a long time ago.”
Commissioner Craig McDaniel, arguing against the measure, estimated that other benefits city commissioners receive — like the city’s health insurance, and family coverage, programs — have a value well above the annual salary.
Rome Board of Education pay also will be affected, since the city charter sets members’ salaries at half that of the city commission. They’ll be getting $6,000 a year in 2024, with the chair earning $6,600.
Also on Monday, City Clerk Joe Smith briefed the commissioners on the upcoming school board special election.
After John Uldrick, who had just started a new term, stepped down in February to take a job in another city, Toni Blanchard was appointed, temporarily. City voters will decide in November who will finish the remaining three years.
Qualifying is Aug. 15-19, through Smith at City Hall.