The Rome City Commission will visit Rome Middle School next month as they consider the issuance of bonds to fund construction of a new $119 million RMS across Veterans Memorial Highway.
During their Monday caucus, the commission got the results of a study they requested last week to see if building a whole new facility is the only option.
According to the study, building at the existing site could be feasible, using a phased plan, but there are factors that could increase construction costs.
“It’s not an easy proposition,” said City Manager Sammy Rich. “It comes down to what we gain and what we lose.”
There will not be enough money raised by the education local option sales tax approved by voters this year to fund the new middle school building across the street.
It is estimated that $103 million of the $119 million will have to come from the issuance of bonds. The plan is to pay them back over 20 years using funds from four separate ELOST measures, each of which would have to go before voters for approval. The other $16 million would come from state capital outlay funds.
If the school system were to put the current building back into their inventory instead, it would lose $9 million in state capital outlay funds, to start. In addition, there would never again be any capital outlay funds available for improvements, according to School Board Chair Jill Fisher. She also believes the study doesn’t compare apples to apples.
“I’m not sure the features in this plan are the same as what we have proposed for the new building,” she said.
Traffic at the current campus keeps coming up as a recurring issue.
“The traffic is a nightmare,” said Mayor Sundai Stevenson. “There is no land available (at the current site) for any more entrances or exits.”
One area of concern for some on the commission is the price tag and rising cost of construction.
“I like the plan for a new middle school,” said Commissioner Jamie Doss. “I don’t like the budget for the new middle school. I want someone to say there is a cap.”
The commission’s visit to the middle school will be during their Jan. 9 caucus. They will meeting with city school system officials and architects.