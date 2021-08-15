The Rome City Commission is poised to sign off Monday on an agreement giving the city school system control over daily operations at Barron Stadium, Legion Field and the Throws Center on Riverside Parkway.
Commissioners will also get an update at their 5 p.m. caucus on the new speed camera enforcement initiative in front of Rome High School.
The cameras on Veterans Memorial Highway were activated Aug. 5 under a warning period that will expire Sept. 7.
In the first five days of operation, warnings were issued to the owners of 280 vehicles caught speeding more than 10 mph over the 45 mph limit in effect from an hour before school starts to an hour after it lets out. Starting Sept. 7, the automated system will be sending out $75 citations instead.
The City Commission's regular business meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Both sessions -- held at City Hall, 601 Broad St. -- are public.
The athletic facilities contract with Rome City Schools has been several months in the making, but officials appeared to have ironed out the differences last week. The city's General Administration Committee recommended approval Wednesday of the document presented by Superintendent Lou Byars.
Rome City Schools has been managing the historic stadium and Maddox Track for several years. The new contract, which will run through June 30, 2023, spells out the parties' responsibilities more specifically. It also covers Legion Field -- the ballfields in Heritage Park -- and the Throws Center set up on city property on Riverside Parkway.
The school system will be in charge of scheduling events but must coordinate with the city and the Rome Tennis Center, which shares a parking lot with the stadium. It also must make the stadium available for big events such as the NAIA national football championships, Shriners games and the Battle of the Bands, which city officials see as important economic boosts.
The city won't have to pay to lease the facilities, but other third-party users will. The school system will keep all the revenue, including from ads on the scoreboard and other spots. In exchange, it will be responsible for routine maintenence and upkeep such as cleaning, painting, event security and utility bills.
Costs for repairs or replacements topping $7,500 will be the city's responsibility, unless it's due to neglect. The school system will make regular reports at General Administration Committee meetings and submit quarterly financial reports to the city.