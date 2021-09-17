The Rome City Commission will take up the question at its next meeting whether or not to pursue a city-wide paving referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Commissioner Mark Cochran pitched the idea during a called public works meeting on Friday, and the committee also consisting of commissioners Bill Collins and Bonny Askew agreed to send the idea on to the full commission at its next meeting.
There is a question of when the city needs to have the referendum ready in order for it to be put on the ballot. The answer to that question will determine whether or not the issue will be resolved in a called city commission meeting or during the regular Sept. 27 commission meeting.
The proposal as it stands is to pursue a 10-year, $25 million general obligation bond to hire professional paving companies to pave Rome's 235 miles of roads over the next five years.
Using the current paving model which averages just under 5 miles of roads a year, Cochran estimated that it would take 47 years to pave everything. Paving on average lasts 10-15 years, Public Works Director Chris Jenkins told the committee.
The commissioner cited a comprehensive paving plan in Dalton and said with the price of municipal bonds being exceptionally low now, it's the ideal time.
The meeting was also attended by commissioners Randy Quick, Jamie Doss and Mayor Craig McDaniel. All three cautioned against borrowing the money for the project.
Citing the unknown economic effect of the continuing pandemic, McDaniel cautioned against moving forward with the paving bond proposal.
City Commissioner Wendy Davis countered, saying if the city doesn't move rapidly there may not be contractors and potentially supplies available once federal funds for infrastructure are available.
Rapid response plan
Jenkins, alongside City Manager Sammy Rich, suggested the street department add an "asphalt rapid response" team to take care of jobs quickly.
Currently the street department crew that works on filling in water and sewer or utilities cut-ins on the street also has a number of other duties, Jenkins said. He suggested having a crew whose sole responsibility would be to fix potholes and pave cut-ins five days a week.
"I think that will make a huge improvement," Jenkins said.
The city is currently hashing out the 2022 budget, and Rich said if commissioners want to make paving a priority, then they'll budget it.
"If you tell me to up the ante as far as paving, we'll put together a very aggressive scenario for the 2022 budget," Rich said.
Many paving woes have been exacerbated by the Atlanta Gas Light project to expand gas line service to International Paper over the past year, Rich said. Add that to the complaints from state routes -- which fall under the jurisdiction of the Georgia Department of Transportation -- and it appears there's a much greater paving problem that there really is, he said.
Public works receives complaints about issues from Dean Avenue, Shorter Avenue, Martha Berry Highway and Redmond Circle -- which is currently being paved -- and other state routes regularly, Jenkins told the committee.