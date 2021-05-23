Rome City Commissioners will once again take up a proposed agreement with cty school system for the management of Barron Stadium on Monday night.
The city owns the property but Rome City Schools took over operations in 2016. The agreement had the school system also covering basic maintenence and small repairs of less than $5,000. In lieu of rent, they've also been paying $7,000 a year into the city's capital improvement fund to build up a kitty for larger expenses.
Commissioners tabled action on a new agreement two weeks ago, preferring to wait to see what the school board wants to do. Superintendent Lou Byars will be at the commission meeting to answer questions.
"We do have some concerns with the agreement as it is written," Byars said. "It just needs a little more fine tuning. We do know they own the stadium."
Byars did not offer specifics last week, other than to reference a section that stipulates the school board provide an annual statement of its rental income from third party users. The same section indicates those reports are to be made quarterly. Byars said they want that language cleaned up.
Also on Monday, City Manager Sammy Rich will bring his pick for assistant city manager, Meredith Ulmer from Cartersville, to the meeting. It will be commissioners' first chance to meet Ulmer.
The board also will hold four public hearings -- three involving rezoning applications and one request for a special use permit to allow backyard chickens.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of a rezoning to Multi-Family Residential status for property at 706 Lee Ave. and a request for Low Density Traditional Residential use of property at 202 Lavender Drive.
The citizen board did not back a request to rezone properties on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gibbons Street in North Rome for Urban Mixed Use. The change would pave the way for upscale apartments.
The special use permit for backyard chickens at 2 Sagewood Drive in the Garden Lakes area was also unanimously rejected by the planning commission.
City commissioners will caucus at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room and start their regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. upstairs in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both meetings are open to the public.