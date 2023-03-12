Rome City Commissioners will reconsider an ordinance Monday that would allow the operation of small bars that serve liquor without having to meet the 50-50 food to drink sales ratio.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. following a 5 p.m. caucus in city hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
The board rejected the proposal from the Alcohol Control Commission in February, but the ACC is giving it another shot.
During that meeting, the sticking point appeared to be an earlier closing time for the small venues — at 11 p.m. instead of the 2 p.m. cutoff for venues that also sell food. There’s an expectation that cutting the cost of a bar pouring permit may address the concerns of enough commissioners to pass it this time.
Establishments would have to be no larger than 1,800 square feet, or 2,200 square feet with outside service. Additionally, they can only serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; can’t charge an admission fee; and any entertainment must be preapproved by the ACC.
One issue that has been raised is the fairness to other alcohol establishments that do have to meet the 50-50 ratio. There is also the issue of a reduced liquor pouring license fee for small bars that is a part of the ordinance.
In a Downtown Development Authority meeting this past week, DDA Director Aundi Lesley said she has spoken to several downtown business owners who appear to be split on the idea.
“Alcohol is one of those things that can be polarizing anyway,” Lesley said. “When you’re talking about how it impacts existing businesses, it can be even more polarizing. Our role as the DDA is to make sure that we are here to support the small businesses as best we can.”
Lesley said one area of consensus among the establishments she spoke with is that all of them would like to see a reduction in the liquor pouring fees for everyone, regardless of size.
City Commissioners also are slated to recognize the Rome Police Department officer of the year Monday and make their appointments to the Citizens SPLOST Committee, which will recommend a package of projects to be voted on in November.