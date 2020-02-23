The Rome City Commission will hear a presentation during its Monday caucus on the installation of speed cameras near Rome High School.
The board will recognize the city's Police Officer of the Year and Black History Month during its regular meeting.
RedSpeed USA -- an Illinois-based provider of automated photo enforcement devices -- will update the commission on the progress of its contract to help the city discourage speeding in front of the school on Veterans Memorial Highway.
Originally, cameras were expected to be installed by the end of 2019, but contract issues arose when RedSpeed's application went to the Rome City School Board. Some school board members were concerned about students being ticketed. However, Superintendent Lou Byers told the board he felt it was worth it, if it helps save lives.
The caucus starts at 5:15 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.
During the regular meeting, a public hearing and decision on a rezoning request by Jon Griffin and Never Quit Investments LLC is scheduled.
Griffin wants his property at 304 North Ave. rezoned from Community Commercial to Heavy Commercial to allow the existing tire shop to become a Maaco autobody repair and paint shop.
The Rome-Floyd County Planning Commission voted 6-2 to recommend approval, despite opposition from two businessmen who said they had been turned down on similar requests elsewhere.
Also on Monday, the City Commission is slated to adopt an ordinance requiring all taxes on a property be up-to-date before a rezoning request can be processed.