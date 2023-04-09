Residents of the Chulio Hills subdivision are signed up to speak at the Rome City Commission meeting on Monday concerning a push to get a long-awaited connection to the city’s sewer service.
A number of homeowners in the subdivision, located off Chulio Road, attended the city’s water and sewer committee meeting last week to re-establish their request for sewer service. Those speaking said the service was promised nearly 40 years ago.
A major issue is the cost to connect the subdivision versus the rate of return to the utility, which operates on user fees rather than tax dollars.
Most of the homes are on land that's below the main sewer line and a series of pump stations would need to be installed to provide that service, Water and Sewer Division Director Mike Hackett said in the committee meeting Thursday.
As it stands, the cost to extend sewer to Chulio Hills would be around $3.2 million.
One option would be to pay for the extension with special pirpose, local option sales tax funds. On May 4, a citizens committee will begin the process of vetting applications for projects to be included in a SPLOST that will go to voters in November. Rome officials have indicated the Chulio Hills project is one of the applications they expect to submit to the committee.
However, residents of the subdivision stated they aren't happy with the idea of waiting for SPLOST funds. If the project is chosen, and if the package is approved, collections won't start until April 1, 2024.
Also on Monday, city commissioners plan to issue proclamations regarding National Community Development Week, National Fair Housing Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
The commission also is slated to accept on first reading the rezoning requests for 5 West Callahan St., 118 Holder St., 101 Rogers Drive and 2021 Maple Ave. All of the proposed rezoning request have been recommended for approval by the planning commission. Public hearings are scheduled for April 24.
Commissioners will hold their pre-meeting caucus Monday at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room and meet at 6:30 p.m. in the commission room upstairs at City Hall, 601 Broad St. Both sessions are public.