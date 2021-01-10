The Rome City Commission will vote Monday night on who will be the city's mayor for the next 12 months.
The board's structure mirrors that of the Floyd County Commission, whose members choose a chair and vice chair each year. However, City Commissioners changed the titles to "mayor" and "mayor pro tem" more than a decade ago, to match those used in most other Georgia cities.
Commissioner Bill Collins, first elected in 1996, became the city's first black mayor in 2019 and was chosen to serve again in 2020. Prior to that, the gavel was wielded for five straight years by Commissioner Jamie Doss, who has been on the board since 1990.
Collins took the chair during the year he was up for reelection and had previously served a year as mayor pro tem.
The three Ward 2 seats will be on the ballot this November. They're currently held by Doss, Commissioner Randy Quick and Commissioner Wendy Davis. Quick first took office in 2018 and Davis has been on the board since 2014.
Commissioner Craig McDaniel, who took office in 2016, served as mayor pro tem in 2020. He replaced Quick, who held the position in 2019. The other veteran on the nine-member board is Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, who also has been serving since 2016.
Commissioners Bonny Askew, Jim Bojo and Mark Cochran are starting the second year of their first four-year terms.
Commissioners also are expected to reappoint City Manager Sammy Rich on Monday and confirm his slate of department heads.
The board caucuses at 5 p.m. and starts its meeting at 6:30 p.m. in City Hall, 601 Broad St. Masks and social distancing are required.