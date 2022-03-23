From an update on zoning changes to the continuing agreement with the county concerning the parks and recreation department, Rome City Commissioners have a full day planned for their annual retreat.
The daylong planning session is scheduled for Friday at the Fire Administration Building on East 12th Street.
Among the items scheduled for the morning session is an update on the process of revamping Rome and Floyd County's Unified Land Development Code. Work on changing the set of codes and standards that define zoning regulations has been going on for over a year.
The primary reason to revamp the ULDC has been to make what has turned into a complicated, byzantine process more user friendly for prospective developers as well as city and county staff members.
Town Planning and Urban Design's team met with the public in June and August 2021 about what people would like to see incorporated into the updated zoning codes and how they would like to see Rome grow.
This has become especially important over the past year as an increased number of development applications have continued to flow in.
Also on the morning agenda are a few items concerning a 10-year parks and recreation master plan. Consultants from Lose Design have met with the city and county despite what appears to be interest from the city commission to, at least in part, go their own way concerning parks.
City commissioners have discussed feeling underrepresented when it comes to parks within the city limits, especially in West Rome. That's spurred the potential for the use of the former GE property off Redmond Circle as a large park facility.
That venture would be an expensive one, as would the idea of possibly building a splash pad at Banty Jones Park in East Rome.
The issue, Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation Department Director Todd Wofford has said, is the total cost. The price tag to build those facilities wouldn't be the only cost. There are also maintenance positions and fees alongside, especially for a splash pad, water bills -- as the city is scheduled to increase rates over the next three years.
As part of the daylong discussion, commissioners will also be updated on long term projects like the River District infrastructure improvements. And Rome-Floyd County Development Authority President Missy Kendrick will update commissioners on the former Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital property development.