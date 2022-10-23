It will be a relatively light agenda for Rome City Commissioners when they meet Monday, although there’s one public hearing scheduled.
The commission is expected to hold a hearing and vote on a rezoning request for a washateria at the intersection of Division Street and John Davenport Drive. The applicant is seeking a change in zoning from duplex residential to community commercial.
Staff initially recommended denial because there were no project plans submitted. However, details for the laundromat were presented by the applicant to the planning commission, which voted 9-0 to recommend approval.
According to Rome-Floyd Planning Director Artagus Newell, community commercial zoning would not be out of place in that area.
“While it’s currently zoned for a duplex, residential may not be the ideal use there at that busy intersection,” he said.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to close a portion of North Fourth Avenue from West Second Street to West Third Street; a portion of West Second Street from North Fourth Avenue to North Fifth Avenue; and Bale’s Alley, running southwesterly from West Third Street then northeasterly to its terminus at North Fifth Avenue.
The closing will be discussed during the public works committee meeting Monday morning, and a vote by the full commission will depend on action taken by the committee.
Resolutions recognizing DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America) Month and National Arts Humanity Month are also on the agenda for the meeting which begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
During the pre-meeting caucus, which starts at 5 p.m., there will be a presentation from the Rome Mural CoLab, an initiative by local artists aimed at promoting public art.