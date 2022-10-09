The Rome City Commission is expected to vote on a contract to extend fiber optic internet to a number of city-owned facilities when they meet Monday night.
Johnny Bunch, technology service director with the City of Rome, presented the proposal from Comcast during a recent general administration committee meeting.
“We have tried to do this several times,” he told the committee. “We currently have a lot of locations that we consider remote that do not connect directly back to us. It’s always been a challenge to provide the technology they require.”
Those sites include East View Cemetery, Walker Mountain Landfill, Coosa Wastewater Treatment Plant, Etowah Pump Station, the police training center, Midtown Transit Station, and seven fire stations.
The city had previously tried to work on a deal with Comcast before, but Bunch said it was cost prohibitive.
“They actually came to the table this time and said they would bear the connection costs,” he added. “We will just have to do a monthly subscription.”
“The whole time I have been with the city, it has been a dream to have all our facilities connected to fiber,” said City Manager Sammy Rich.
Also Monday, commissioners are expected to take up a utility agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for work associated with the resurfacing on Shorter Avenue and Alabama Highway that is expected to start next year.
The city will reimburse GDOT for work to raise around 150 manholes along the route, to the tune of $502,000.
Other agenda items include discussion of an increase in the match percentage for the city's 401(a) defined contribution plan, along with proclamations for Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the TigerFlight Foundation.
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St.
The caucus, which starts at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room, will include a presentation by the water and sewer department.