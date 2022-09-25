The Rome City Commission is set to hold a public hearing and vote on a new residential development in the Five Points area when they meet Monday.
Patrick Cash is seeking a rezoning for a multi-family residential development consisting of 36 rental units on property located at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gibbons Street.
The request to rezone from Community Commercial and High Density Traditional Residential would allow the developer to construct more units and avoid setbacks, making the project more feasible.
Planning staff’s only concern is streets and traffic.
The Rome City Commission is also considering the possibility of creating a Tax Allocation District in the immediate area.
Meanwhile, a rezoning request for another residential development will not be voted on after being withdrawn at the request of the applicant.
The application from Rome 27, LLC, seeks a change of zoning for property at Martha Berry Highway and Stonebridge Drive for the construction of a 258-unit townhome community along with the development of commercial parcels suitable for general retail, a gas station, and/or a convenience store.
During the City Commission’s Sept. 12 meeting, Commissioner Randy Quick made a motion to withdraw the application without prejudice, meaning it, or any substantially similar request, could be submitted at any time in a new application.
The motion was approved unanimously by the commission.
Also on the agenda for Monday's meeting is a proclamation for Fire Prevention Week. The board meets at 6:30 p.m. at Rome City Hall, 601 Broad St., and its sessions are public.
During the caucus, which starts at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room, commissioners will hear a presentation from Tony Ferguson, Georgia Power's northwest regional director.