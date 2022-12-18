The Rome City Commission will conduct a second reading and adoption of the 2023 draft budgets when they meet Monday evening.
The proposed general fund budget is just over $43.8 million.
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart told the commission during the first reading that the 2023 budget assumes a slight increase in the tax digest and there has been steady growth in sales tax collections and Title Ad Valorem tax revenues. There is a modest increase in the insurance premium tax. Licenses and intangible taxes are budgeted with a slight increase, but still in line with 2022 revenues.
Additional positions budgeted for 2023 include a trails and trail planner for the planning department, along with eight firefighters and an inspector for the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department. There is also a 0% to 4% merit pay increase for employees in all departments that has been included in the budget.
The city did recently get some good news regarding the transit budget. There was to be a transfer of around $1.4 million from the general fund to transit. However, the city was awarded a $900,000 grant through the American Rescue Plan, which decreased the transfer to about $700,000.
Monday's City Commission meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 601 Broad St. The caucus begins at 5 p.m. in the Sam King Room. Both sessions are public.