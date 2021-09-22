The Rome City Commission won't be seeking permission from voters to issue $25 million in bonds to pave all 235 miles of road in the city.
The board voted 6-3 at a special called meeting Wednesday against putting the question on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Instead, they adopted an alternative proposal from City Manager Sammy Rich to dedicate $4 million in the 2022 budget to add to other road funding. The city already gets an annual state grant, has an earmark in the SPLOST and us expecting federal funds from the infrastructure bill pending in Congress.
Rich's plan includes the formation of a new, dedicated rapid response crew that would spend its days patching problem areas -- including streets affected by water and sewer projects.
This report will be updated.