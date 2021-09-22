The Rome City Commission won’t be seeking permission from voters to issue $25 million in bonds to pave all 235 miles of road in the city.
The board voted 6-3 at a special called meeting Wednesday against putting the question on the Nov. 2 ballot.
Instead, they adopted an alternative proposal from City Manager Sammy Rich to dedicate $4 million in the 2022 budget to add to other road funding. The city already gets an annual state grant, has an earmark in the SPLOST and is expecting federal funds from the infrastructure bill pending in Congress.
Rich’s plan also includes a new, dedicated rapid response crew that would spend its days patching problem areas — including streets affected by water and sewer projects.
The idea of issuing bonds to pave all the streets at once was the brainchild of Commissioner Mark Cochran. He argued that it would save millions of dollars in the long run and would be a tangible value to residents in exchange for their tax dollars.
Mayor Craig McDaniel was part of the opposition, contending that the city should not go into debt, especially when the major issues are on the main thoroughfares owned and maintained by the state.
Cochran and Commissioners Bill Collins and Wendy Davis voted in favor of putting the question on the ballot.
“We should give the people of the city a chance to say if more of them are feeling what I’m hearing,” Davis said, referencing complaints she said were likely brought to a head by the Atlanta Gas Light pipeline project that damaged numerous neighborhood streets.
McDaniel was joined by Commissioners Jamie Doss, Randy Quick, Sundai Stevenson, Bonny Askew and Jim Bojo.
“Our young people have been neglected longer than our roads,” said Askew, who questioned why paving would be the one priority requiring bonds. “Why do we have to borrow money when we have money?”
The debt service on the bonds would have been about $2.6 million a year for 10 years. The city is sitting on an unprecedented “rainy day” surplus but will lose more than $300,000 a year in property taxes when the nonprofit AdventHealth buys Redmond Regional Medical Center.