The Rome City Commission is scheculed to hold a first reading Monday of a revision to its teen curfew ordinance.
The proposed Berry College hotel TAD also is on the agenda, along with a public hearing and final decision on planned duplexes near Summerville Park.
The Floyd County Commission declined to participate in Tax Allocation District financing for the proposed Fairfield Inn & Suites next to the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. However, city officials are supporting the project and are expected to approve an agreement without county funds.
The Rome-Floyd Planning Commission is recommending approval of Daniel Lee Stephenson's rezoning request to build four duplexes on the edge of the Summerville Park neighborhood. The property is at 201 and 203A Redmond Road.
Commissioners had a lengthy discussion at a previous meeting regarding the city-wide curfew that applies to unemancipated minors under the age of 17.
The amendment up for first reading Monday acknowledges an increase in juvenile violence and crime, and its stated purpose is to increase parental responsibility for supervision. The ordinance would send both the child and person with custody to court when a warning is deemed insufficient.
Exceptions to the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew would still apply. Children may be out with the adult having custody or on an emergency errand for the adult. They also may be returning home from a school or church activity, job or out of state visit.
"When the juvenile is attending or traveling directly to or from an activity involving the exercise of First Amendment rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, or free exercise of religion," is another exception granted in the ordinance.
Commissioners caucus at 5 p.m. Monday in the Sam King Room of City Hall, 601 Broad St. The regular meeting is upstairs, starting at 6:30 p.m. Both sessions are public.
For the complete agenda, click here.