The Rome City Commission is slated to adopt on Monday a charter amendment increasing the salary of the next board.
Plans are to raise the annual pay of commissioners to $12,000 from the current $8,400, which has been in place since the late 1990s. The change would take effect in January 2024, the term following the next regularly scheduled city elections in November 2023.
The amendment includes the 10% premium for the commission chair — the mayor — to compensate for extra duties. The pay for that position, elected annually by the board, will rise to $13,200 a year.
Rome Board of Education pay also will be affected, since the city charter sets members’ salaries at half that of the city commission. They’ll be getting $6,000 a year in 2024, with the chair earning $6,600.
The city commission is scheduled to convene at 6:30 p.m. Monday in City Hall, 601 Broad St., following a 5 p.m. caucus. Both sessions are public.
Betsy Allgood, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Coosa Valley, is scheduled to present during caucus an overview of the nonprofit’s activities in Rome.
During the regular meeting, City Clerk Joe Smith will brief the commissioners on the upcoming school board special election.
Member John Uldrick stepped down in February to take a job in another city. He had just started a new term in January. The school board appointed Toni Blanchard to the seat, temporarily.
City voters will decide in the Nov. 8 election who will finish the remaining three years of the term. Qualifying is scheduled for Aug. 15-19, through Smith at City Hall.
Also on Monday, commissioners are expected to appoint Millie Kim and Logan Boss to the Historic Preservation Commission and reappoint Mandy Maloney to a new term.
Commissioners also have first readings scheduled for four proposed zoning actions. Public hearings and decisions are scheduled for the board’s Aug. 22 meeting.