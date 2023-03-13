The Rome City Commission on Monday rejected a slightly amended small bar ordinance, for the second time this year.
The proposed ordinance, crafted by the Alcohol Control Commission, had a size restriction and a restriction on hours, among other provisions. City Clerk Joe Smith said the measure was very similar to the one voted down in January.
During the pre-meeting caucus, commissioners reduced the amount of indoor space allowed for businesses affected by the ordinance from 1,800 square feet to 1,000 square feet of interior space. It also reduced the size including outdoor space from 2,200 square feet to 1,400 square feet.
Additionally, under the ordinance, businesses could only serve from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday; couldn't charge an admission fee; and any entertainment would have had to be preapproved by the ACC.
Steve Smith, with the Harvest Moon Cafe, spoke to the commission during public participation in opposition to the measure.
One issue that has been raised is the fairness to other establishments that do have to meet the 50-50 food-to-drink ratio.
Commissioners Jim Bojo, Elaina Beeman, Jamie Doss, Bonny Askew and Randy Quick voted against the measure. Commissioners Bill Collins, Craig McDaniel and Mark Cochran voted for the measure.
In other actions Monday, Rome Police Department Pfc. Chris Ridling was recognized as the Officer of the Year. In December 2022, he was greeted by a chaotic scene where he found a male who had no pulse. He activated his AED and through life saving measures returned that man to life.
Ridling recognized his wife and members of his family, who were in attendance.