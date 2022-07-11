Rome City Commission held the first of three public hearings Monday before they set the millage rate this year.
Plans are to decrease the millage rate, but the total value of property in the city has increased. Under state law, that’s classified as an increase since the city will be collecting more money overall.
The city is proposing a rollback that will drop the millage rate by 0.151 mills, to 27.276 mills. This will make the property tax on a home valued at $125,000 decrease from $1,371 to $1,363.
Two more opportunities for public comment are scheduled — at 10 a.m. Thursday and at 6:30 p.m. July 25, after which the board will officially set the rate.
Also on Monday, the board had the first reading of a proposed pay hike for city commission and school board members. The annual salary will increase from $8,400 to $12,000.
City Clerk Joe Smith said it would be the first raise in about 25 years, with the last one being in 1997 or 1998.
The second reading will be held at the board’s Aug. 8 meeting.
Commissioners also agreed to return a 3-acre plot of land on Brookwood Drive to the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority. The housing authority is intending to build a splash zone on the property.
The city originally used a federal grant to buy the land in order to demolish buildings that were in a flood zone. Commissioner Elaina Beeman, who sits on the housing authority board, abstained from the vote.
Additionally, City Manager Sammy Rich was recognized for being selected by the Georgia City-County Manager Association to be its treasurer secretary. Commissioner Craig McDaniel said it’s a great honor to both Rich’s leadership and the city of Rome.