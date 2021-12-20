The Rome City Commission approved $250,000 to purchase three lots near the Community Kitchen on North Broad Street to house, among other things, an initiative to help struggling families.
The site is at 1302, 1304 and 1306 North Broad St. One building will be used as a shared space for local not-for-profits as well as a resource center, run by United Way’s Taylor Ritchie. The idea is to allow nonprofits to collaborate and pool services all in one location.
The second building would house the Salvation Army’s Pathway of Hope program. The program would provide a home and services to a family — which cannot be housed together in Rome’s existing shelters — for 24 months to get them on track.
The program is being instituted by the Salvation Army across the U.S. and the local program will be used as a model for other portions of the country.
“We’re incredibly grateful for you to partner with us,” United Way Executive Director Alli Mitchell told commissioners.
Commissioners also took a few moments to honor Wendy Davis who is stepping down to run for Congress.
Each commissioner spoke of their colleague and her passion for Rome.
“Probably more often than not there are issues we have not agreed upon, but I don’t know if there has ever been a time you didn’t have the best interest of the citizens of Rome in your heart,” said Mayor Craig McDaniel. “I wish you good luck and I’ll miss you.”
That sentiment was seconded across the board. Commissioner Bill Collins said he appreciated that Davis could likely have run for her seat on city commission and easily won, but chose to run for Congress.
“But that’s the kind of heart you’ve got, and it’s recognized,” Collins said.
Talking about her eight years on the commission, Davis encouraged commissioners to take on challenges and to think big.
“We don’t have to be adequate, we can be amazing,” Davis said.
In other business, the city commission approved the 2022 budget. The only comment prior to approval came from Commissioner Mark Cochran.
He remarked that budgeted merit raises for employees don’t keep up with current inflation, which he said is over 6%. Cochran suggested next year’s budget needs to take increasing inflation into consideration and, at least, keep raises up with inflation rates.