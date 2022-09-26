By a 5-3 vote, the Rome City Commission approved on Monday a rezoning request for a three-story apartment building at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Gibbons Street.
The request to rezone from High Density Traditional Residential to Urban Mixed Use will allow the developer to construct more units and avoid setbacks, making the project more economically feasible.
The former classification would only allow for up to 22 apartments while the new zoning will permit 36 units.
Commissioners Jim Bojo, Mark Cochran, Jamie Doss, Craig McDaniel and Randy Quick voted in favor of the application while Commissioners Bonny Askew, Elaina Beeman and Bill Collins voted against.
With the exception of a few minor changes, this is essentially the same project the city commission denied in May of 2021.
According to architect Bill Jones, the number of parking spaces has been increased from 57 to 75, which is more than is required by the Unified Land Development Code.
City Attorney Andy Davis said the applicant waited the required time following the denial and then filed a new application.
During the public hearing prior to the vote, long-time North Rome advocate Charles Love spoke in favor of the project. He said he believes progress in the area could begin with the new apartments at that location.
"The bottom line is, we want our neighborhood to look like your neighborhood," he told the commission.
Some disagreed with Love, questioning whether an apartment building would be the best use of the land.
Robert Owens cited traffic going up Gibbons Street as one of his concerns.
"We want to be treated fairly," he told the commission. "Go by the code."
Patrick Cash, the applicant, said he sees the potential for the area.
"I'm hoping to be an advocate and help you grow the area the way you want it grown," he told residents of Gibbons Street who were in attendance at the meeting.
The City Commission is considering the possibility of creating a Tax Allocation District in the immediate area.
A designation of that kind will likely result in the redevelopment of the area as most the parcels in the area are already developed. New development would hopefully be of a more urban nature, given the proximity to downtown.