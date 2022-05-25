Now that the education local option sales tax extension has passed, the Rome City and Floyd County schools systems are beginning to take the next steps on building projects.
Rome overwhelmingly passed the ELOST with 74% of overall voters voting yes, while Floyd County had a narrower margin of 62% of voters approving the 1-cent sales tax.
The city's most supportive precinct was South Rome at 83% approval, but the least supportive precinct -- Mount Alto South -- still provided a 72% approval rate.
Floyd precinct Garden Lakes, districted for Coosa schools, passed the ELOST with overwhelming support: 74% approval. However there was major pushback from two county areas.
Cave Spring strikes back
Cave Spring and Fosters Mill, whose students were districted for Cave Spring Elementary, were the only two precincts where a majority of voters voted no to ELOST.
Because of a capital overlay reduction due to the decrease in enrollment, the school board voted to close Cave Spring Elementary and Glenwood Primary at the end of this school year.
The plan came amid protests, especially from the Cave Spring community. Since the announcement, a group of Cave Spring residents have proposed to purchase the school facility and begin a charter school through the Georgia Cyber Academy.
What's next?
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said the system's first step will be to have the school board discuss the possibility of issuing bonds during a June 1 called meeting.
Although the new ELOST collection won't start for another two years, the board plans to confirm the system's project list that was presented to voters. That list will include updates at at all county schools. The goal is to upgrade the technology as well as the facilities. Auditorium and field upgrades also are planned for all high schools.
All Coosa schools' upgrades will total $15,780,000; Model's projects will total $12,940,000; Pepperell's will total $6,550,000; and Armuchee's will total $16,460,000.
In the Rome City Schools system, Superintendent Louis Byars said the main priority is to use ELOST to build a new Rome Middle School, to curb all six elementary schools' overpopulation issues.
The next steps for Rome City Schools is to issue bonds for the facility, request proposals for a contractor at risk, finalize architectural designs and request state funding through capital outlays.
The middle school is projected to be finished in August of 2024, but if supply chain issues persist, Byars estimates the completion date may get pushed to December of that year.