Rome Circuit Mental Health Court honored by Georgia Council for Accountability Court Judges

The Rome Judicial Circuit Mental Health Court has been selected as a Model Court by the Georgia Council of Accountability Court Judges.
The selection as a Model Court was made in recognition of the Rome Circuit program’s commitment to mental health court standards and best practices. As a Model Court, the Rome Circuit will be expected to serve as a resource and to provide technical assistance to other mental health courts.
Floyd County Superior Court Judge Jack Niedrach, who presides over the program, attributes this honor to a great team. That team includes case manager Amy Bergstrom, Assistant District Attorney Margaret Loutitt, Public Defender Sean Lowe, Community Supervision Officer Wesley Puckett, counselor Keith Fricks as well as surveillance officers Barry McElroy and Joel Stroupe.
The judge said a person especially deserving of the recognition is the court coordinator, Karen Tovey, who has been with the Mental Health Court since its inception in 2015.
The mission of the Mental Health Court is to enhance the effectiveness of the criminal justice system by providing intensive treatment and supervision, rather than incarceration, for those who would not have been arrested but for a mental illness.