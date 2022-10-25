Rome's annual Christmas Parade, themed the "Joys of Christmas, will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 and run along Broad Street from First to Sixth Avenue, ending at City Hall.
Parade organizers are still seeking entries through Nov. 15, after which a $50 late fee will apply. Entry forms can be found online at RomeChristmasParade.com.
We're very excited about this year's grand marshal," organizer Janet Byington said. "We have a good one every year, but this year it's someone very special."
The grand marshal of the parade is announced the Tuesday before Thanksgiving at a breakfast at the Coosa Valley Country Club, which will be Nov. 22.
The entry fee is $100, but November 15 it goes to $150. All funds collected through entry fees are earmarked for Christmas decorations in Rome. Each entry can only have two motor vehicles, however motorcycle entries can have up to ten. There are typically around 100 entries per year.
Organizers ask no candy or materials area handed out along the parade route by any unit or walkers and also ask that no one dresses as Santa Claus.
"This is very important. There is only one Santa and he is in the sleigh at the end of the parade," an announcement stated.
The parade route is on Broad Street from First to Fifth Avenues, ending at City Hall. Entrants should line up on First Avenue via Glenn Milner Blvd in order by which number entrant you are.