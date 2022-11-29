The Rome Christmas Parade has been postponed until Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. because of the potential of inclement weather, organizers announced Tuesday morning.
Previously posted:
For over 60 years, the Rome Christmas Parade has delighted thousands, marking the start of the holiday season locally.
With more than 100 entries, the 2022 edition of the parade on Tuesday is expected to be one of the biggest ever. Parade participants include high school marching bands, churches, civic organizations and local businesses.
According to the Rome Police Department, East First Avenue between Broad Street and Glenn Milner Boulevard will close to traffic at around 5 p.m. for the floats to line up. One lane of Glenn Milner also will be closed. The side streets between East Second Avenue and East First Avenue will be closed, except for floats going to their designated spots.
The northbound lanes of Broad Street will close as soon as the parade starts at 6:30 p.m.
Mary Hardin Thornton is the grand marshal and this year’s theme is “The Joys of Christmas.” You can get more information on this year’s parade and see the lineup of entries at RomeChristmasParade.com.
Adding to the festive spirit for the parade will be new Christmas decorations downtown.
Garlands and bows have been installed up and down Broad Street and on the Chief John Ross Pedestrian Bridge.
Several photo op pieces have been added, such as the large ornament stack at Broad and Fourth Avenue. There will also be a large wreath in front of the Carnegie Building, and a gift box at the Town Green.
The new decorations cost $50,000, using money from various sources.
For the first time ever, the City of Rome agreed to use capital funds. Money was also used from the Light up Rome campaign that utilizes proceeds from the parade to purchase decorations. There was also Business Improvement District funding.
In addition, Scott Thompson with Christmas Back Home has agreed this year to donate $2 from every ticket sold to the Light up Rome campaign.
Another new attraction this year is an 18-foot, live Christmas tree at the Town Green, which was donated by the Richie family with Richie Farms.