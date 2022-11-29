Area residents will have to wait just a little while longer for the Rome Christmas Parade. With the threat of rain in the forecast for Tuesday evening, organizers made the call to postpone the parade until Thursday.
All the instructions for participants and the times will be the same, with the parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
The parade route is on Broad Street from First to Sixth avenues, ending at City Hall where Santa Claus will light the city Christmas tree as he passes by.
Parking is free after 5 p.m. at the decks on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues and in the public lots on East First Street.
Some street closings in the downtown area will begin at around 5 p.m.
East First Avenue between Broad Street and Glenn Milner Boulevard will close for the floats to line up. One lane of Glenn Milner also will be closed. The side streets between East Second Avenue and East First Avenue will be closed, except for floats going to their designated spots.
The northbound lanes of Broad Street will close as soon as the parade start.
The parade has kicked off the holiday season in Rome and Floyd County for more than 60 years.
The 2022 edition of the parade is expected to be one of the biggest ever. In fact, the parade committee had to stop accepting applications after a record number signed up to be in the parade.
There are more than 130 entries this year. By comparison, there were 78 floats in the 2021 parade.
Participants will include high school marching bands, churches, civic organizations and local businesses.
The Rome Christmas Parade is one of the largest and oldest parades in Northwest Georgia. Thousands line the parade route each year to watch.
Mary Hardin Thornton is the grand marshal and this year’s theme is “The Joys of Christmas.” You can get more information on this year’s parade and see the lineup of entries at RomeChristmasParade.com.