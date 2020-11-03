The Rome Christmas Parade Committee met Tuesday and voted unanimously to move the 2020 parade to the parking area around the Rome Braves stadium.
“Santa Claus is coming to town, but due to an increase in COVID cases in our community we felt it was important to ensure everyone’s health and safety during the holiday season by providing a static parade where the community can ride by and catch the Christmas spirit,” said Parade co-chair Jerry Rucker.
The theme this year will expand to become “Miracle on Braves Boulevard Saluting the Heroes of 2020.”
The red and gold parking areas of the stadium will be transformed into a winter wonderland with floats, lights, music and fun holiday inflatables. People will be able to drive through it in their vehicles.
“Some of my favorite memories of Christmas are when our family jammed into our car and rode around the countryside looking at everyone’s Christmas lights while listening to, and singing, Christmas tunes. We want to recreate that feeling at on Braves Boulevard,” said co-chair Janet Byington.
Because of the change of location, the parade will be able to accept more applications for entries and the deadline has been extended to Nov. 15.
Applications are available online at www.romechristmasparade.com. The application fee has been waived so there will be no charge to register an entry into the parade. All those who have previously entered will receive a refund.
The committee is also asking people driving through to join in the fun by decorating their cars and trucks in a festive manner. There will also be a Heroes of 2020 poster contest.
“We are asking each vehicle to bring a poster thanking the heroes of 2020 for their service. Please put your name, cell number and email on the back of the poster. Prizes will be awarded for the winning posters. These posters will be displayed downtown during the holiday season,” a news media release stated.
The parade route will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1, with a rain date of Dec. 3. Parade entries will set up in the area from 1 to 6 p.m. on the day of the parade.
Byington said 2020 “has certainly presented some challenges to our daily lives” but Christmas is a special time to celebrate faith, families and friends.
“Keeping the time honored tradition of our Christmas parade kicking off our holiday season is important to the life of our community,” she said. “We hope everyone will come out and catch the holiday spirit at this year’s parade as we find new creative ways to celebrate this special time of the year.”