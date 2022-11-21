Rome Christmas Parade

The annual Rome Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 on Broad Street at 1st Avenue and end on 6th Avenue in front of City Hall. 

 Contributed
Doug Walker parade

Longtime radio man and journalist Doug Walker was the grand marshal of the 2021 Rome Christmas Parade. We will find out who the grand marshal for 2022 will be on Tuesday.
