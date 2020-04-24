The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia is postponing its 10th annual Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge until 2021.
After much consideration, the SACNWGA feels it is in the best interest of participants, vendors and community members to postpone this community event until next summer to prevent further spread and risk of COVID-19.
The date for the 10th annual Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge is August 14, 2021 and will be held at the Rome City Auditorium with the pre-event party to be held at the historic Forrest Place building.
In lieu of hosting its annual fundraising event, the SACNWGA is launching an annual fund campaign named Support Survivors to raise much needed funds. The support survivors campaign will allow the center to continue its vital work in the communities it serves: Bartow, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon and Polk counties.
The center requests community members, partners, and long-time RCDC sponsors to consider supporting through donations and contributions of any level and size.
Every pledge and dollar given will be greatly appreciated. The donations and contributions will directly fund continued advocacy, medical, and prevention services provided by the organization.
To connect with the center, visit their Facebook page or visit their website www.sacnwga.org. For giving information, please contact executive director, Kimberly King at kking@sacnwga.org. The center is a non profit organization serving victims and survivors of sexual assault and their family.
In advance, the Sexual Assault Center greatly appreciates your continued support and understanding. The organization wishes the community, businesses, and citizens health and prosperity during this time.