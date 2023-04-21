A variety of familiar faces will take the stage in the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. at Rome City Auditorium.
All proceeds raised by this event will benefit the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia.
“We hope you will save the date and make plans to join us for a great evening of entertainment,” said Kimberly King, executive director of the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia. “I am excited about this year’s lineup and I know you will be, too!”
Modeled after the popular reality TV show “Dancing With the Stars,” the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge will feature performances by 12 celebrity teams, with styles ranging from hip hop to ballroom and everything in between:
Cpt. Grant Collier of Rome Floyd Fire Department dancing with his wife, Hope Collier of Hair Fifth Avenue, with choreography assistance from Summer Fincher of Rome Civic Ballet.
LaDonna Collins of the Rome Floyd County Commission on Children & Youth dancing with her husband, Eric Collins of the Rome Floyd Chamber, with choreography assistance from Kimberly Vaughn, Grambling University School Band dance instructor.
Susie Franklin of Publix Pharmacy dancing with Vlad Rekun of Jones Dancesport Ballroom in Marietta.
Dr. Dixon Freeman, longtime OB/GYN resident at Northwest Georgia Medical Clinic, dancing with Dicie Waters of The Dance Centre and Rome Middle School.
Dr. Robersteen Howard of Harbin Clinic dancing with her husband, Dr. Kenneth Howard of Harbin Clinic, with choreography assistance from Kathy Baird of Baird Ballet.
Billy Newby of Newby’s Vineyard and Winery dancing with Hannah Camacho of The Dance Centre and Baird Ballet.
Charity Perez of Rock N’ Roll Sushi dancing with Adolfo Chacon of the YMCA of Rome-Floyd County and Chacon Quality Paint.
Dr. Henaro Sabino of Harbin Clinic dancing with Amanda DeWitt of Ideal Meals and Rome Athletic Club.
Caleigh Schroeder of Schroeder’s New Deli dancing with Russell Evans of The UPS Store with choreography assistance from Maggie Grace Brinson of The Dance Centre.
Chaplain David Thornton of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office dancing with Joanna Parker of The Dance Centre and Elm Street Elementary School.
Megan Treglown of the Downtown Development Authority dancing with Nicky Mann of Woodmann Creations.
Mimi Weed of Mel & Mimi dancing with her daughter-in-law, Jackie Weed of West End Elementary School.
Teams compete for the Judges’ Choice Award, to be determined by a panel of judges, and the People’s Choice Award, which is determined by community support in the form of funds donated. An online voting website will be launched in May.
“The Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia provides critical services to five counties in our region,” said Ghee Wilson, president of the Board of Directors. “Unfortunately, as is the case with many non-profit organizations, our grant funding has been cut continuously over the past several years, while the SAC team has seen a staggering 45% increase in services since 2020. By simply attending this event, you are making a contribution to a very worthwhile cause and helping us raise awareness in our community. Plus, I guarantee that you will love the show!”
The Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge, which will be celebrating its 10th show, has raised more than $1 million for the Sexual Assault Center since 2011.
“We are truly grateful for every person who plays a critical role in supporting the coordination of our vital fundraiser,” King said. “The community’s investment in supporting survivors and our community-wide prevention education means everything to our team.”
To keep up with the latest information, find Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge on Facebook. Tickets are not yet available.
If you are interested in sponsoring the Rome Celebrity Dance Challenge or for more information, please email rcdc@sacnwga.org or call the Sexual Assault Center of Northwest Georgia at 706-292-9024.