Battalion Chief Daniel Webster “Danny” Lee had the backs of many friends, family members and strangers alike over his 61 years on this Earth.
Tuesday, more than 250 fellow Rome-Floyd County firefighters, church members, Romans, and nearly an entire middle section of pews filled with relatives returned the favor as they helped usher him to his home beyond.
“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever been asked to do,” Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock said during the Celebration of Life at Lee’s place of worship, Thankful Baptist Church.
“Danny always thought of others before himself. As a Boy Scout leader he’d pass on his knowledge to the next generation. When Rome-Floyd Fire Department or other agencies needed someone to step up, he was there. And he taught many officers the true meaning of leadership.”
Brock fought back tears when talking about the infectious smile of a man who also served as a U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry sergeant and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.
Lee, a father of eight who worked for the fire department for the past 24 years, lost his battle with cancer Feb. 18. He would have been 62 on June 30.
“I had a talk with God and I told him that I needed a job to do for him because I needed something to push toward,” Lee had said to his wife Phyllis on Jan. 31, according to a story relayed by Phyllis in the celebration program.
“Danny told me that he told God he was here to do his will,” she said. “He said, ‘I told God I don’t want you to send anyone.’ He said ‘I want the job you have for me to come from you.’ God answered Danny Lee — He went directly home to be with the Lord to serve him.”
Rome City Commissioner Sundai Stevenson, who had known Lee for more than 20 years, said Tuesday evening she is really going to miss him.
“Danny Lee had a huge heart,” she said. “He was very protective of the people he loved and would have anybody at any time at his home. There’s room for everybody under Danny Lee’s tent.”
She said that although it’s tough right now for his family and friends, Phyllis Lee told her she finds great comfort in knowing he’s no longer suffering.
“She knows where he is and he’s not hurting anymore,” Stevenson said. “He stayed as long as he could.”
During the Celebration of Life that included soulful hymns by the Thankful Baptist Church Mass Choir, Pastor H. Bernard Young emphasized the legacy Lee has left in Rome stemming from his generous spirit.
He shared a conversation he had with Lee as he faced down his illness.
“In the midst of his sickness, he still was a fighter,” Young said. “He gave it everything he had. He left nothing in the tank.”
Young also wanted those who loved him to know Lee was at peace because he did not fear death.
“He said to me, ‘Pastor, I have to deal with reality. I have to deal with the fact that God might not heal me. But I promise you, me and God are good.’ He taught us we have to love people while they live. I know it’s hard, but we have to release them when they leave and know it’s going to be OK.”
After the 90-minute ceremony, Lee’s fire-engine-red urn and a folded American flag were slowly carried past a long line of saluting firefighters and placed in a symbolic casket that rode atop Engine No. 2 to his final resting place of Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.
Aside from his wife, the Honor Guard instructor leaves children Timothy Devlin, Donovan Lee, Marcus Lee, Lucas Lee, Tanisha Lee, Tavares Glanton (Latasha), Paige Gordon Tasia and Kasey Dean (Malcolm); brothers Sylvester Lee and Marcus Lee (Terre) and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Willie Pearl Babbs, and sister, Mary Allen.