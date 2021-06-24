Rome is using the last week of June of celebrate National Pollinator Month in a big way.
Teenage summer service volunteers with Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful helped plant a pollinator garden at the GE Trails at Garrard Park on Thursday and Bee Fest will take place on Saturday morning in conjunction with the Ridge Ferry Park Farmers Market.
Floyd County Master Gardener Ginny Word told volunteers that pollinators are important because one-third of everything we eat is pollinated by an insect. A pollinator is anything that helps carry pollen from the stamen to the stigma of another plant.
“Some pollinators, including many bee species, intentionally collect pollen,” said Mary Hardin Thornton the coordinator of the farmers market for Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation. “Others, such as many butterflies, birds and bats, move pollen accidentally.”
Looking at the new garden bordering the GE Trails, Word told volunteers “this garden is important to demonstrate the different kinds of flowers you can have over the course of three seasons.”
The garden, planted along the fence near the restrooms at the GE Trails, includes both plants and trees. Some of the plants are host plans where pollinators may lay their eggs. Others are nectar plants that provide nutrition and pollen to the pollinators.
“In planting the garden, we wanted to be sure to have a variety of those things,” Word said. “For just pure enjoyment, the thought of coming back here on a nice cool morning and waiting for the butterflies to wake up and the bees to come around is just a great way to start the day.”
Some of the plants include Stokes aster, mountain mint and milkweed — a plant that is very important for the Monarch butterfly. Alongside those, they also planted oakleaf hydrangea and elderberry.
On Saturday, the third annual Bee Fest will run from 7-11 a.m. in Ridge Ferry Park on Riverside Parkway. Lots of new Bee Rome merchandise, including a new T-shirt, will be available.
“We will have different crafts for kids, and a scavenger hunt so that kids can learn more about pollinators and how they are closely tied to the food we eat,” said Emma Wells, KRFB coordinator.
Several of the Floyd County Master Gardeners will be on hand to explain which plants are best for attracting bees and butterflies. Members of the BeeShees, local beekeepers, will also be there with some of their honey and bee-related products.
