Winners in the Downtown Development Authority's annual pose with DDA Executive Director Aundi Lesley and Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk General Manager and Tayesha Lytle (far right). Adam O’Hara, Tonya Davis, Megan Watters, Megan Ware, Kevin Dillmon, Harry Pierce, Terri Pierce, David Prusakowski, Julie McCluskey, Christie Meyer, Heather Seckman, Michael Meyer, Drew Davidson and Nora Guzman post with their respective awards.
Doug Walker, City of Rome
Megan Ware, Adam O’Hara, Bryan Shealy and Kevin Dillmon receive the Economic Partnership Award.
Heather Seckman (right) of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority received the Volunteer of the Year Award presented by Aundi Lesley and Connie Sams.
Nora Guzman with the UGA Small Business Development Center is presented with the Community Partnership Award by Aundi Lesley.
Megan Watters, Terri Pierce and Harry Pierce receive the Golden Nail Award.
Drew Davidson and Julie McCluskey receive the Quality of Life Award for Gail Deschamps from Aundi Lesley.
Michael Meyer, Christie Meyer and Megan Watters received the Golden Nail Award.
The Downtown Development Authority awards celebrated downtown Rome businesses and influencers for 2021 with the organizer of the Rome Shakespeare Festival, Gail Deschamps, receiving a special nod.
Deschamps was posthumously awarded the Quality of Life Award which was received by the festival's artistic director Drew Davidson and executive director Julie McCluskey.
The Golden Nail Award for restorations and physical improvements went to Harry and Terri Pierce for their renovations at 324 Broad Street, new home of the Burkhalter Law Firm. Christie and Michael Meyer of Honeycream at 4 East Third Avenue also shared the award.
Heather Seckman of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority received the Volunteer of the Year Award.
Kevin Dillmon, owner of Blossom Hill BBQ and Burgers, 304 N. 4th Ave. received the Economic Partnership Award.
The UGA Small Business Development Center, Nora Guzman, was given the Community Partnership Award.
“It doesn’t matter where you go (across the state) everybody is talking about Rome," said City Commissioner Randy Quick, the liaison to the DDA.
DDA Director Aundi Lesley reported that there were 29 private rehab projects downtown this year and 18 new businesses.
The agency has been instrumental in the new, refreshed look of downtown and has been responsible for more than $24,000 in facade improvements over the past year.