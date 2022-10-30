To the disappointment of schools kids everywhere, Halloween falls on a Monday this year, and the trick-or-treating in downtown Rome will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Broad Street.
Many downtown businesses will be giving away candy, bringing possibly thousands of costumed kids to the district. The weather forecast for Monday seems fine, with the chance of showers mostly evaporating after 10 a.m., so it should be good trick-or-treating weather. Clouds are likely to remain but the temperature is expected hover around 70.
Cave Spring's trick-or-treating is later, in the evening, but they're preparing for an early start. The city plans to close Fannin, Craven and Love streets starting at 4:30 p.m.
"This year we're going to back it up by 30 minutes to 4:30 p.m., because last year we had some complaints that people started arriving prior to 5 p.m. while the streets were still open," Police Chief Greg Webb told the city council.
The hope is to reopen the streets by 9 p.m. but safety is a top concern.
Webb said that people with kids were arriving as late as 7:30 to 8 p.m. last year so they kept the roads closed longer than they had planned.
Another option for families on Monday is the Truck or Treat party at Ridge Ferry Park, hosted by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation.
The event returns to post-covid normalcy with in-person trick or treating in front of the Coca-Cola Stage from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be lots of candy, plus an inflatable, music and costume contests.