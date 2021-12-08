The sale of the Rome Braves as part of a larger deal with Atlanta Braves and Diamond Baseball Holdings won't likely be noticeable from the outside.
Floyd County, which owns State Mutual Stadium, has a contract with the Rome Braves until 2027. After the 2027 date is reached, Floyd County has an option for another five years, Floyd County Manager Jamie McCord said.
"From our perspective, we're not going to see a lot of changes," McCord said.
The sale of the club remains subject to the Professional Development League approval process.
Following the closing of the transaction, the Rome Braves will continue to be led by Vice-President and General Manager David Cross and remain an MLB affiliate of the Atlanta Braves.
“The Rome Braves are looking forward to joining Diamond Baseball Holdings as the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves,” Cross said in a press release. “Our commitment to Rome and Floyd County will continue, and under the leadership of DBH we look forward to taking the fan experience to the next level.”
According to a news release, DBH is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company, and is responsible for baseball management and investment. The company will handle ticket sales, partnerships, naming rights, food and beverage, merchandise, content strategy and media rights, tapping into the broader Endeavor network for expertise across the various disciplines.
As part of DBH, Cross will work closely with Diamond Baseball Holdings’ leadership, Pat Battle and Peter B. Freund.
Battle is executive chairman of DBH, bringing extensive experience at the local and national level, as well as ownership interest in two clubs. He is currently chairman of the board of Learfield and serves as an advisor to Endeavor across multiple companies.
Freund is CEO of DBH, also bringing to the plate experience as a longtime Minor League Baseball owner and operator. Freund most recently consulted with the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball on the transition of Major League Baseball’s licensed affiliates while spearheading the formation of the MLB Draft League.
“Diamond Baseball Holdings will be global in our ambitions and hyper-local in our approach, and creating incredible fan experiences will remain our number one priority,” said Battle and Freund in a press release. “Additionally, we look forward to providing opportunities for growth to the employees of PDL Clubs whose passion and ingenuity have built the sport through the decades.”
The creation of Diamond Baseball Holdings and sale of the clubs was announced Wednesday. The sale of clubs are associated with teams across MLB including the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees, and San Francisco Giants.
The initial Clubs are:
- Iowa Cubs (Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs)
- Memphis Redbirds (Triple-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals)
- Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)
- Hudson Valley Renegades (High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees)
- San Jose Giants (Single-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants)
Subject to an approval process, DBH will also operate all four affiliates of the Atlanta Braves:
- Gwinnett Stripers (Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)
- Mississippi Braves (Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)
- Rome Braves (High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)
- Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves)
Endeavor also reported that it is in late stage negotiations with a handful of franchises and expects to announce those developments in due course.