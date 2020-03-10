Saturday's forecast calls for a 50% chance of precipitation, but the Rome Braves Redneck Rummage Sale will still be taking place -- rain or shine -- at State Mutual Stadium, 755 Braves Blvd.
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can come out to shop the community yard sale while sipping on screwdrivers and Bloody Marys from the concession tent. Along with the cocktails, the tent will also offer breakfast, lunch, snacks and other drinks.
Parking is $5.
While browsing the booths, attendees can listen to live music from Chase Baker Band and kids can have fun bouncing around in inflatables in the front plaza.
According to Lori George, the community relations and special event manager for Rome Braves, the sale will mostly consist of individual vendors. But groups such as Habitat for Humanity ReStore and the Children's Department of the Sara Hightower Regional Library System will have their own booths as well.
The Braves Tradin' Post Team Store also will have a booth, selling heavily discounted items.
Anyone interested in a booth can fill out the online vendor registration form at milb.com/rome/tickets/rummagesale and fill out the online vendor registration form. The cost is $35 for the space. No booth can sell food or drink.
Booths can be no more than 18 feet by 18 feet or about the size of two parking spaces. Set up will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday or vendors can come in and set up at 5 a.m. Saturday. No other vehicles can enter the lot after 6:30 a.m.