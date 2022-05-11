Traffic cameras at Main Elementary are on the agenda Thursday for a Rome Board of Education special called meeting.
Board Chair Jill Fisher said they'll be discussing if they want the city to install RedSpeed traffic cameras outside the school at 3 Watters St. -- off the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The cameras, which automatically ticket speeding drivers, went up outside Rome High School last fall.
First up is an closed session for legal matters, then the board will review a tribunal, where a student can appeal a long term suspension.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in their former training room at the main office, 508 E. Second St.
The called meeting comes on the heels of Tuesday's meeting that set the system's proposed budget for the upcoming school year. A second reading and adoption is scheduled for June 18.
Also on Tuesday, Assistant Superintendent Dawn Williams reviewed changes to several board policies.
The changes cemented existing policies such as the 23 credit requirement to graduate and amended items such as offering a full credit instead of the state's preset half credit for Government and Economics. New graduation requirements will be effective for upcoming freshmen; however, current high school students will still follow the previous policy.
The board unanimously agreed to all policy changes.
Board member Faith Collins also read out the names of teachers and staff retiring at the end of the school year and awarded them a certificate and pin. This included Superintendent Louis Byars.
After Byars read out his last system report, he was given a standing ovation from attendees and Fisher then thanked him for serving as superintendent for the past six years.
Williams will serve as interim superintendent effective June 1 as they search for a candidate to fill the role on a permanent basis.