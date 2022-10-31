The Rome Board of Education voted on Monday to authorize chair Jill Fisher to sign the FY24 state capital outlay application with all of the funds earmarked for the construction of a new Rome Middle School.
Capital outlay funds are given by the state for new construction in lieu of those funds being used for upkeep of an older facility. In this instance, the Georgia Department of Education has determined the future upkeep of the current RMS building would amount to approximately $16 million and allows the school system to put those funds toward new construction.
“Basically, whenever you do a project and receive capital outlay funds, you have to submit an application to the state department of education for those funds,” said Tim Williams, maintenance director for the school system. “The only thing on this application is the middle school. There is nothing in here about the cost of the project. The only numbers deal with capital outlay and what you will be distributed. In this, we asked for additional funding, which they have granted.
With supply chain issues, skyrocketing construction costs and inflation, the estimated cost of the large middle school building — one that could serve approximately 2,000 students and still have room for expansion — is approximately $130 million.
If the scope of the middle school project is scaled back, the capital outlay funds would decrease.
“We got all the credit for sixth, seventh, and eighth grades,” said Superintendent Eric Holland. “If something happens and we don’t build what we said we are going to build, we will lose 9 or 10 million dollars.”
At this point, the overall funding process the middle school is still up in the air. In May, voters passed a continuation of the education local option sales tax to partially fund construction of the school across Veteran’s Memorial Highway from the current one.
It will take at least 15 years of education local option sales tax collections, if not more, in order to build the new Rome Middle School as currently proposed. Each ELOST vote only covers so much, approximately $50 million, in funding.
To get construction moving at a point in the near future, the school board would have to ask the City Commission to approve bonds for the project.
The school board and city commissioners are expected to discuss the bond issue during a Rome City Commission retreat on Nov. 18.