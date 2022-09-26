The Rome Board of Education will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m., likely to name a new Rome High School principal.
New Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland, and former Rome High School Principal, last week said the process for filling the position of principal at Rome High School was in its final stages and expected to fill the position soon.
“It’s going really, really well, with good representation,” Rome City Schools Superintendent Eric Holland said last week. “We’re finalizing the process this week.”
Nineteen people applied for the position. A committee of teachers and administrators interviewed seven of those and have since whittled it down to the final few.
The Rome Board of Education would have to approve any decision for the post, either in a special called meeting or at their regularly scheduled meeting in October.
There is a portion of the meeting that could be closed to the public. The state’s Open Meetings law allows — but doesn’t require — elected officials to go behind closed doors to discuss potential litigation, real estate and personnel.
The position has remained open since Holland left the role at the beginning of the school year, which eventually led him to being named as Rome City Schools superintendent last month.
The meeting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Central Office location on Second Street.