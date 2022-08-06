Parents and community leaders spoke during a midday Friday meeting of the Rome Board of Education called to review safety steps following a rough start to the new year.
On Wednesday and again Thursday, two students — one 15, the other 16 — were charged with bringing loaded, stolen Glocks on campus at Rome High.
A decision was made to cancel in-person classes on Friday, first at RHS and then systemwide, in part to give staff more time to review safety protocol. Students were to observe a flex learning day.
The board meeting also was called for Friday and three people — parents and a community member — expanded on their concerns about on-campus safety, leadership, preventative measures such as a full body scanner and other next steps. Each spoke for the allotted three minutes.
Interim Superintendent Dawn Williams spoke next about the twin gun incidents and what happened on campus during those days, including Thursday’s brief code red. She told of ongoing cooperation with police as well as Friday’s safety sessions for teachers and staff while students were off.
Board members then began to question Williams about both incidents, including who was on campus, how many school resource officers are on duty, immediate steps to bolster safety and longer-term solutions.
The two newest board members, Toni Blanchard and Pascha Burge, rotated questioning Williams specifically about which officer was on campus, whether the interim superintendent was there both days, whether community reports about nonstudents being on school grounds were true and notification steps.
Board member Alvin Jackson reminded the board of a special safety committee — including parents — that previously was used and wondered if such a committee needs to be put into service again.
About 40 minutes into the meeting, the board voted to go into a closed meeting to discuss safety and other aspects. The state’s Open Meetings law allows — but doesn’t require — elected officials to go behind closed doors to discuss potential litigation, real estate and personnel.
The Rome News-Tribune objected to the closed meeting prior to the vote, citing that it didn’t meet state guidelines. Board Attorney Chris Twyman cited a provision that said safety regulations would fall under the exemptions.
The board adjourned to Williams’ office for the behind-doors meeting. Members took no action before ending the session after they returned to the public meeting.
You can watch the first part of the meeting as it unfolded on the Facebook page of Hometown Headlines.
Rome Assistant Police Chief Debbie Burnett said officers were working with Rome schools on Friday as part of the safety training. She called it part of ongoing sessions with area educators.
“We work with them... whatever we need to do,” she said. Rome officers invested the two gun cases at RHS on Wednesday and Thursday.
As for future steps, social media has been filled with parent demands for metal detectors at the schools. Burnett said both the school system and police “would love to see metal detectors” in place. Training, staffing and purchasing would be needed, she said, adding that talks are continuing to see what is feasible.
Floyd County Schools
School safety also was discussed Friday morning in a separate meeting called by the Floyd County Board of Education; it had been scheduled before the RHS gun discoveries.
Superintendent Glenn White said all are ready for students to return to class on Wednesday. He called a recent tabletop review of emergency procedures that was attended by educators, Floyd County police and representatives from Atrium Health Floyd.
Likewise, all school doors will be secure and “we’ll know who is in and out of our buildings,” White said. All hands will be at the schools on Wednesday to greet returning students, he said, including central office staff. There also are eight school resource officers assigned to Floyd schools.
White said the school system does not have metal detectors but has used hand-held wands in the past and will again. A decision was made Friday to purchase additional wands, he added, but only students in random order will be checked.
Should students be found with weapons, “there will be severe consequences,” White says, both from police and the school system.
This is the second time area schools have dealt with safety threats in as many months.
On July 26, Georgia Highlands College closed all campuses after receiving threats in Rome and Marietta. No issues were found during subsequent investigations. GHC resumed normal summer classes the next day.